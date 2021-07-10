Evacuation alerts in areas of Tagish, Marsh Lake, and Lewes River Road

Evacuation alerts have been issued for areas of Tagish, as well as areas of Marsh Lake and Lewes River Road in Yukon, according to a public flood update released by the Emergency Measures Organization Saturday.

The alert is because of high water and flooding in the area. All of Southern Lakes and Lake Laberge have surpassed 2007 flood levels.

Yukon residents and visitors in the affected area have been placed on alert and must prepare to be ready to evacuate on short notice.

Local residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid visiting properties in the affected area and to proactively relocate, prior to the hazard affecting the area directly.

An evacuation order may be issued if the situation evolves and hazard directly threatens residents and visitors.

Being prepared to evacuate

Here are some things to do in the event of an evacuation order:

Locate all family members and designate a safe meeting place.

Gather essential items such as medication, eye glasses, valuable papers and immediate care needs for dependants.

Move livestock or pets to a safe area.

Arrange transport for your household members in anticipation of a potential evacuation order.

Arrange accommodation for your family.

Monitor local news sources and the Yukon government website for updated information on the status of the flood and impact on the area.

In the event of an evacuation order, emergency accommodation may be provided, if required.

Calling in the cavalry

More than 60 Government of Yukon personnel are actively engaged with the incident.

A relief incident management team (IMT) from Saskatchewan and seven Manitoba flood specialists are on-site.

Approximately 100 members of the Canadian Armed Forces continue to support mitigation efforts.

Super bags have been used to reinforce an existing sandbag berm at Army Beach. Cement blocks have also been installed.

The Canadian Armed Forces shared this image of members filling sandbags in the Southern Lakes area. About 100 Canadian Forces members have been deployed to Yukon this week. (Canadian Armed Forces/Facebook)

Mitigation work continues at Sawmill Road, Constabulary, Judas Creek and Grayling Place.

A wave-wall has been built on South M'Clintock Road. Impacted properties are receiving assistance where needed. Some residents have left recreational homes as water began impacting Bay View Road.

Crews are assessing properties and providing sandbags to vulnerable properties in Carcross.

The super bag berm will need to be extended to the highway, and is 90% complete. A staging area is set up in Tagish at the Community Centre and home assessments are ongoing.

The IMT is assessing properties in Deep Creek at Lake Laberge and advising property owners of next steps based on flood specialists' advice. More than 500,000 sandbags and 7,500 super bags have been deployed so far in the response. Another 500,000 sand bags and 2,000 super bags have been ordered.

There are now 9 sandbagging stations available to residents.

Volunteer opportunities

Yukoners looking to volunteer their time to support the government's flood response can go to any of the sandbagging stations in Southern Lakes and Lake Laberge areas.

People help fill sandbags in Tagish, Yukon, on June 26, 2021 in anticipation of rising water levels at nearby lakes that could threaten some properties. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC )

Sandbagging stations are accessible 24 hours per day, seven days per week and you do not need to register or check-in when you arrive. Bring a shovel and supplies to be self-sufficient on-site and remember to bring water.

Only fill the sandbags about 60 percent full and always respect COVID-19 rules and maintain physical distancing around people.

Safety measures

The Yukon government is recommending local traffic only in all flood impacted areas to ensure public and responder safety and minimize any interference with flood mitigation efforts.

Don't make boat wakes within 200 metres of the shore as they undermine flood mitigation efforts. Stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks. Be aware of elevated river danger, including dangerous currents and increased debris. Talk to children about the risks posed by fast flowing rivers and high water levels.

Do not swim in areas with dangerous currents and uncertainties, such as the bridge in Carcross and beach on Bennett Lake.

Sandbags piled at Yukon's Army Beach, to protect from rising flood waters. (Vincent Bonnay/Radio-Canada)

Flood prone property owners are advised to have a plan in place in the event of a flood.

Visit Yukon.ca/floods to learn about how you can prepare for potential flooding and prevent flood damage to your home.