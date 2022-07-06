Evacuation alert issued for some Yukon communities due to wildfire
Residents are not being asked to leave, but to prepare in case they must leave in a moment's notice
People living in a handful of Yukon communities should be ready to leave at a moments notice.
An evacuation alert was issued for Silver Trail and surrounding areas including Mayo, Keno, Moose Creek Lodge, Elsa and the Victoria Gold Mine due to wildfire.
Residents are not being asked to evacuate at this time.
Instead, the Yukon government is urging residents to be ready to leave, should the problem worsen.
The government is also calling on residents and visitors to avoid affected areas.
The Crystal Lake fire is deemed out of control, with the North Klondike Highway closed between Stewart Crossing and Pelly Crossing due to "unpredictable, dangerous fire behaviour," the territory's website says.
The fire is 15 kilometres from Stewart Crossing, which is also under evacuation alert. There are nine firefighters and a specialized heavy operations team focused on public safety and Stewart Crossing protection, the website also says.
Those who live in the above mentioned areas are advised by the territory to:
- Connect with all family members to determine a plan and designate a safe meeting place.
- Create "grab-and-go bags," which include and essential medication or more, for you and your family and have it at an accessible location in your home.
- Arrange transport for all household members in case of evacuation order, and to fill gas tanks up in advance.
- Arrange possible accommodation and note commercial accommodations could be limited. The territory said in the event of an evacuation order, emergency accommodation will be provided if needed.
- Keep an eye out for updates on the status of the fire and impact on the area.