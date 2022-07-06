Evacuation alert issued for some Yukon communities due to wildfire

People living in a handful of Yukon communities should be ready to leave at a moments notice.

An evacuation alert was issued for Silver Trail and surrounding areas including Mayo, Keno, Moose Creek Lodge, Elsa and the Victoria Gold Mine due to wildfire.

Residents are not being asked to evacuate at this time.

Instead, the Yukon government is urging residents to be ready to leave, should the problem worsen.

The government is also calling on residents and visitors to avoid affected areas.

The Crystal Lake fire is deemed out of control, with the North Klondike Highway closed between Stewart Crossing and Pelly Crossing due to "unpredictable, dangerous fire behaviour," the territory's website says.

The fire is 15 kilometres from Stewart Crossing, which is also under evacuation alert. There are nine firefighters and a specialized heavy operations team focused on public safety and Stewart Crossing protection, the website also says.

Those who live in the above mentioned areas are advised by the territory to: