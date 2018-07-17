Evacuation alert lifted for area near wildfire in southeast Yukon

The Yukon government has lifted an evacuation alert for people in or near kilometres 30 to 58 of the Robert Campbell Highway, saying the risk from a nearby wildfire is now reduced.

The wildfire started earlier this month, about 40 kilometres northwest of Watson Lake, and about 12 kilometres west of the Robert Campbell Highway.

Highway 4, as it also known, goes from Watson Lake past Ross River and Faro, to Carmacks.

As of Sunday, the fire had burned about 9,993 hectares and was not yet contained.

The evacuation alert was issued on July 9, and advised residents in the affected areas to be prepared to evacuate within two hours of being notified.