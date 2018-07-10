Residents and visitors near a stretch of the Robert Campbell Highway in southeast Yukon should be ready to evacuate within two hours of being notified due to a wildfire in the area.

The Yukon Emergency Measures Organization has issued an evacuation alert for people in or near kilometres 30 to 58 of the Robert Campbell Highway, according to a government news release from Monday night.

The Robert Campbell Highway, or Highway 4, goes from Watson Lake past Ross River, Faro to Carmacks.

Yukon 'dodging a bullet' when it comes to a major forest fire, says expert The wildfire — which is said to be increasing in activity — is about 40 kilometres northwest of Watson Lake, and is now 1.5 km west of Francis River and 12 km west of Robert Campbell Highway, according to the release. "The fire has grown," said Breagha Fraser, the territory's fire and public information officer, in the release. "However, it is difficult to determine the exact size due to smoke in the area."

Fraser said that smoke may be seen from Watson Lake, and the highway may be affected by the situation in the following days.

Here are some tips to prepare for an evacuation:

Find all family members and choose a safe meeting place.

Gather essential items like medication, eye glasses, valuable documents and immediate care needs for dependents.

Move livestock, pets to a safe area.

Arrange transportation for household in case of a potential evacuation order.

Arrange accommodation (In the event of an evacuation order, emergency accommodation may be provided).

Monitor Yukon Government website and local news sources for updated information on fire status and direction.

The fire is 40 km northwest of Watson Lake, Yukon. It increased in activity on Monday, according to a Yukon Government news release. (Submitted by Deanna Stewart)

The government is encouraging local residents and visitors in the affected area to "proactively relocate prior to the fire directly affecting their location." If they choose to do so, they're asked to notify Emergency Health and Social Services at 867-536-2232.