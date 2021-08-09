Evacuation alert lifted near Dawson City after rainy weekend calms wildfire

Yukon fire officials have lifted an evacuation alert near Dawson City, saying rainy weather in recent days has been a big help.

The alert was issued last week for about 20 properties around Henderson Corner, Rock Creek and the Dawson airport. It also applied to properties along the North Klondike Highway, from kilometre 680 to Hunker Creek Road.

The Coal Creek fire grew to about 7,000 hectares over several days last week, and threatened to spread toward the North Klondike Highway. But as of Monday morning, officials said there was a "very low likelihood" that the fire would keep spreading toward the area on evacuation alert.

"The past couple of days have seen like a nice, steady band of rain settling in through central Yukon," said Julia Dechesne with Wildland Fire Management on Monday morning.

"That reduced the fire danger everywhere to pretty low."

Officials said the Coal Creek fire was still burning on Monday and being monitored. They said the public will be notified of any changes.

As of Monday morning, the fire danger rating for most of the territory was considered "low" to "moderate."