Evacuation alert issued for residents near Boundary Creek on N.W.T. Highway 3

N.W.T. Fire issued an evacuation alert for a portion of the territory's Highway 3 between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife late Thursday evening.

The alert covers kilometres 284 to 306, a section that includes Boundary Creek.

The alert says residents in the area should be prepared to leave on short notice, due to a growing wildfire.

"With strong northwesterly winds and the current state of the fire, this wildfire has the potential to move up to 20 kilometres by the end of Saturday," reads the alert.

"We will be doing everything possible to prevent this."

Mike Westwick, fire information officer with the N.W.T. government, said firefighting efforts on Friday will mostly happen from the air.

"We're going to be using those air tankers as much as we can to slow the spread of that fire to the east," he said. "We do expect again with these very high winds and elevated fire activity that putting folks on direct attack on that east side, putting crews out there right on the fire, it's going to be difficult, it's going to be unsafe."

The fire, last measured at about 113,000 hectares, has already consumed 15 structures along the highway as it burned toward Behchokǫ last week.

Residents in Edzo were given the go-ahead to return home on Monday, while those in Rae returned on Thursday. Both communities remain under an evacuation alert.

Westwick there are still crews around Behchokǫ looking for and extinguishing hot spots.

"In terms of managing this fire, we've turned a corner on that west side and our focus is now shifted to the east side in terms of most fire activity that we expect," he said.

The alert said Friday would be "an extremely challenging day on this fire. It could grow significantly to the southeast – between 5-10 kilometres. That could push it closer to cabins and homes along Highway 3 toward Yellowknife. The City of Yellowknife is not currently at risk."

N.W.T. Fire said winds are expected to gust up to 30 km/h.

Westwick said, despite there being no immediate threat to the city, residents should stay aware of the unfolding situation and prepare ahead of time.

"The best emergency plan is one that's prepared ahead of time and practiced, and the best emergency kit is one that's not packed in a rush," he said.

The alert says residents should keep their phones and radios on and charged as an evacuation order would go out over the territory's alert system if it were to happen.