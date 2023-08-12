Evacuation alert issued for areas north of the Ingraham Trail

An evacuation alert has been issued for several areas north of the Ingraham trail near Yellowknife.

Mike Westwick, a fire information officer with Fire N.W.T., issued a news release requesting anyone in or around North Prosperous Lake, North Prelude Lake and all of River Lake to be ready to leave by 8 a.m. on Aug. 14.

This comes as heavy wind, with gusts reaching as high as 45 km/h, is expected on Aug. 14.

"There is potential fire reaches these areas during this wind event, and we wish to give those in remote access areas time to prepare."

The release says the fire is not expected to reach the Ingraham Trail or any territorial parks in the near-term.

"However, it is important to know things can change and to be prepared," the release says.