Evacuation alert issued in Yukon for the Ibex Valley east of the Takhini River

Residents living in the Ibex Valley area, east of the Takhini River, are now under an evacuation alert due to a wildfire burning near the Takhini River bridge.

The Yukon's Emergency Measures Organization issued the alert late Saturday night.

The fire, which was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday, is burning about two kilometres south of the bridge, along the Alaska Highway.

A helicopter, two air tankers, the Yukon Fire Marshall SHOT (Special Heavy Operations Team) group and crews from Wildland Fire Management and the Hootalinqua and Ibex Valley Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to respond.

Retardant was dropped with the goal of limiting growth toward the highway and homes. An air tanker from Alaska provided additional help.

Multiple helicopters supported ground crews with bucketing.

Firefighters alerted nearby residents closest to the fire by going door-to-door. Structure protection, such as sprinklers, has been set up on many nearby residences as a precaution.

As of 1 a.m. on Sunday, the fire had grown to approximately 73 hectares.

It was highly visible, with smoke affecting the Ibex Valley and Whitehorse.

According to the Department of Community Services, winds were favourable and did not push the fire directly toward the Alaska Highway and residences.

Suppression efforts will continue throughout the day.

The fire is not expected to immediately threaten homes or the Alaska Highway.

Wildland Fire is asking members of the public to allow crews to work effectively and avoid stopping on the highway adjacent to the fire. Vehicles parked on the road are a risk to public safety and can impede firefighting operations.

CBC News will have more information to share on the situation as it develops.