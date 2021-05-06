Evacuation alert sent to residents in Hay River due to flood risk

An evacuation alert has gone out for residents of the town of Hay River because of river flooding risk.

The town says people who live in Vale Island and West Channel should prepare their households for a potential evacuation in accordance with preparedness guidelines that were delivered door-to-door and can be found online here.

The "precautionary notice" was sent out to cellphones and on the radio, and in a news release from the town Thursday afternoon.

Updates from the town and on river breakup can be found on the town's Facebook page, on the town's website, and on the emergency measures phone system at (833) 699-0188.

Residents will receive an evacuation order if it becomes necessary through the town's Facebook page, Hay River Fire Department vehicles' public address system, Town of Hay River Emergency Measures email subscription service, and the NWT Alert Ready cell message system.

For more information on this evacuation notice please contact town hall at (867) 874-6522.