Evacuation alert issued for Elsa and Keno City, Yukon

Yukon emergency officials have issued an evacuation alert for kilometres 83 to 111 of the Silver Trail (also known as Highway 11), including Elsa and Keno City.

The alert also includes the north end of the Hansen Lakes area, according to a Yukon government news release sent Saturday evening.

"This alert is due to increased risk from the wildfire in that area," the news release states.

The Shanghai Creek fire was about 3,748 hectares as of Saturday night, according to a Yukon government fire map. It is currently burning out of control west of Elsa.

The fire has been primarily spreading to the southeast, south and southwest, according to a wildfire update Saturday night.

"Extreme fire behaviour caused by unstable weather during yesterday's burning period challenged crews," the update reads.

Residents and visitors should be ready to evacuate within two hours of being notified, if wildfire directly threatens people and an evacuation order is issued.

In preparation to evacuate, the news release states evacuees should: