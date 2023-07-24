Evacuation alert issued for Yukon's Dublin Gulch area near Keno City

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Dublin Gulch area, northwest of Keno City, Yukon, due to the risk associated with an out-of-control wildfire nearby.

The alert applies to most of the South McQuesten Road. It does not include any part of the Silver Trail or McQuesten Lake.

An alert is meant to provide people with time to prepare in case an evacuation order is issued later. People who receive an evacuation order should be ready to leave their properties within two hours of being notified, officials say.

The East McQuesten River fire is burning in a wilderness zone and was about 2,600 hectares in size as of Monday morning. The fire was first reported on Thursday.

Emergency officials say the fire is receiving a monitored response, meaning they are keeping an eye on it in case it threatens people or infrastructure, but they are not actively fighting it.

An evacuation alert also remains in place for Kilometres 10 to 35 of the Silver Trail, due to a fire burning northeast of Stewart Crossing. That alert was first issued on July 9.

Fire officials said Sunday evening that some parts of Yukon received heavy rain over the weekend, although lightning caused eight new fires in the central and northern regions. Most of those are in the wilderness zone.

Two small fires also started on Sunday in the Rabbit Creek area, about 20 kilometres northeast of Dawson City.

Both fires received a full response, and one was declared under control by Sunday evening. The other was not expected to grow overnight, and firefighters were expected to be working on it again on Monday.