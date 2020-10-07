'End of an era:' Inuvik's Eskimo Inn demolished, residents remember its former charm

Many residents don't remember Inuvik without the Eskimo Inn, but the building in the heart of downtown was torn down on Monday.

It's been around since the late 1960s, but it's been vacant for about a decade and out of business for years.

Pam McDonald now runs Alestine's, a local restaurant, but her first job in Inuvik was bartender at Nanook, a restaurant in the inn.

"My dad was born in Aklavik and I had always wanted to come up here and see what it was like," said McDonald.

"I flew up on April 1, 1995. I was coming for a year. Two weeks after I moved here I met my husband, actually at the Eskimo [Inn]… I've been married 25 years now."

Although she only worked there for eight months, McDonald said she worked various roles at the inn, "wherever they were short," including the Nanook, a small bar called Sly Fox, and the Sunriser, a dining area that overlooked Mackenzie Road.

"You could look out the window… and you could watch all the people cruise back and forth on the road. At that point it was a really busy community," said McDonald.

"Now this is my home, and I'm thankful to the Eskimo [Inn] that they did give me the opportunity and they did give me a job."

McDonald said the inn remained a special place for her husband and three kids as they would go eat at Caribou Café in the building.

"We used to have to book ahead to get in there because the dining room was always busy. They had amazing food and it was kind of a tradition for us," she said.

"I have a lot of fond memories working there, I met a lot of people. It was a good experience."

'Everybody knew you by your first name'

On Facebook, current and former residents have been sharing memories and stories about the inn, many commenting on the food.

Andre Georges moved up to be a cook and work as a server at the Caribou Café in 1992.

"It's the end of an era," said Georges.

He said during the 1990s and 2000s, he saw the town go through ups and downs, depending on how the oil industry was doing.

The out-of-business Eskimo Inn has been in the heart of Inuvik since the 1960s. On Monday, the demolition process began. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

He said Saturday brunches were always busy, and the town saw lots of power outages — but if the payment system crashed, "people would come back the next day or next week and they would pay. We would never be left behind."

"Oh I got a lot of happy memories. We won't mention the bad ones but it was like a little family … It was fun. We had all kinds of people and everybody knew you by your first name and vice versa," said Georges.

He said he'll always remember seeing everyone congregate at the inn. As the building comes down, a place full of memories will be gone, Georges said.

However, McDonald is hopeful that the land won't stay vacant for long.

"One thing I'd like to see put in the space, if we get tourists back, is a small restaurant that has coffee," said McDonald.

"Somewhere where they can congregate and be local… I'd like to see someone put the initiative in for it."