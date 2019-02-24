'He was quite a celebrity': Meet the naturalist who documented N.W.T. caribou in 1907

More than 100 years ago, a bestselling author, wildlife illustrator, and one of the founders of the global scouting movement, set off on a journey through the Northwest Territories. But today, few know about Ernest Thompson Seton or his time in the North.

"He was quite a celebrity, one of the big celebrities of his time in the early 1900s," said David L. Witt, curator of the Seton Legacy Project with the Academy for the Love of Learning in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In 1907, Seton canoed 3,218 kilometres from Athabaska Landing, Alta., to north of Aylmer Lake — the seventh largest lake in the Northwest Territories — to see the barren ground caribou in their natural habitat. He was joined by fellow American naturalist Edward Preble and two Métis guides — Billy Loutit and Louison d'Noire, also known as Weeso.

"Most of the Arctic explorers that we know about are known because they came to a bad end or they suffered terrible hardships," Witt said. "Seton, I think, took a wiser course and he came up there during the summer, so his main adversary were mosquitoes."

In 1911, Seton published a book about his adventure called The Arctic Prairies. It documents the wildlife Seton saw and the people he met along the way, including chapters on Fort Resolution and Fort Smith, as well as photographs and illustrations.

He came up there during the summer, so his main adversary were mosquitoes. -David L. Witt

Witt said since reading the book in 1972, he dreamed of seeing Aylmer Lake for himself. In the summer of 2015, that dream became a reality, and he replicated the northernmost part of Seton's journey.

"I was just fascinated by the adventure of it all," Witt said. "It was one of my lifetime goals."

Ernest Thompson Seton and Edward Preble leaving Athabaska Landing, Alta., on May 17, 1907. (Submitted by David L. Witt)

Witt took a float plane from Yellowknife to Aylmer Lake, about 365 kilometres northeast of the capital, and then an outfitter helped him find many of the locations that Seton had detailed in his book. Witt said he even got to see two cairns that Seton had built.

"There's more water in Aylmer Lake than there is in every body of water in New Mexico combined, and then some. It was really quite wonderful to be out in the middle of that," he said.

"It was a little stormy at times and other times the lake was as smooth as glass."

Witt said he noticed a number of changes in the area compared to what was documented in 1907, largely with vegetation cover and the presence of wildlife.

Seton wrote about encountering many caribou, wolves, Arctic foxes and muskox. Meanwhile, Witt said he didn't see any caribou and only heard some wolves.

In the summer of 2015, David L. Witt fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams by replicating the northernmost part of Ernest Thompson Seton's 1907 journey to the North. (Submitted by David L. Witt)

Witt said there were so many caribou, they were tripping over the ropes of Seton's tent at night.

"When I was there, I saw nothing."

Witt also noticed many small willow trees had grown around the lake since 1907.

While Seton died in 1946, Witt is working to make sure that his memory lives on, and says there are many lessons that can still be learned from Seton's legacy.

For example, in 1910 Seton was one of the people who established the Boy Scouts of America.

"He was a person who was unafraid of asking questions, was unafraid of taking chances and who wanted to share that information with the world."