Ernest Betsina sworn in as Chief of Dettah

Ernest Betsina was officially sworn in as Chief of Dettah on Sunday.

Betsina was elected chief just before the before an evacuation order was issued for the community as well as neighbouring Yellowknife and Ndilǫ.

"I feel honoured and humbled," he told CBC News.

Betsina says his first priority is to "get the people back in their homes."

Betsina is the former chief of Ndilǫ, he was defeated by Fred Sangris in the 2021 election.

Betsina says he expects to be in touch with Sangris to discuss plans for bringing members back.

Betsina stayed in Ndilǫ during the evacuation order to assist in fire protection and security.

He will take over for Ed Sangris who served as Chief of Dettah since 2007, four consecutive terms.

Ed was a recent panellist on several news conferences, organized by the territorial government, to provide information to evacuees.

On the news conferences, Ed discussed what was being done to keep both Yellowknive's Dene communities safe, as well supports for members. He also spoke of the need for people to return home.

"Our peoples connection to the land is not just cultural, it's practical," he said in the news conference on Aug. 31.

"Everyday our members remain displaced is another day of uncertainty, hardship and emotional turmoil, we must not and can not delay any further."