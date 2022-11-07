Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

De Beers official pleads guilty to refusing to provide a breath sample

The head of corporate affairs for De Beers Canada was charged with impaired driving and refusing to give a breath sample in Yellowknife in April. Erik Madsen pleaded guilty to the latter charge Friday.

Erik Madsen must pay a $2,600 fine and is prohibited from driving for one year

CBC News ·
Erik Madsen pleaded guilty to refusing to give a breath sample to a peace officer during an incident on April 26th. (Natalie Pressman/CBC)

A senior official with De Beers has pleaded guilty to refusing to give a breath sample.

Erik Madsen is head of corporate affairs for De Beers Canada. Earlier this year, he was facing charges of impaired driving and refusing to give a breath sample in an incident that took place in Yellowknife on April 26. 

On Friday, the impaired driving charge was withdrawn and Madsen pleaded guilty to refusing to give a breath sample to a peace officer.

Madsen, who lives in Calgary, must now pay a $2,600 fine and is prohibited from driving for one year. 

De Beers Canada operates the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the N.W.T. as a joint venture with Mountain Province Diamonds. It operated the Snap Lake diamond mine in the N.W.T. until 2015. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now