De Beers official pleads guilty to refusing to provide a breath sample

A senior official with De Beers has pleaded guilty to refusing to give a breath sample.

Erik Madsen is head of corporate affairs for De Beers Canada. Earlier this year, he was facing charges of impaired driving and refusing to give a breath sample in an incident that took place in Yellowknife on April 26.

On Friday, the impaired driving charge was withdrawn and Madsen pleaded guilty to refusing to give a breath sample to a peace officer.

Madsen, who lives in Calgary, must now pay a $2,600 fine and is prohibited from driving for one year.

De Beers Canada operates the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the N.W.T. as a joint venture with Mountain Province Diamonds. It operated the Snap Lake diamond mine in the N.W.T. until 2015.