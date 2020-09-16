Teslin Tlingit citizens elect Eric Morris as new chief

Teslin Tlingit citizens elected a familiar face as their new leader this week.

Eric Morris was elected as chief — also known as Naa Sháade Háni — of the Teslin Tlingit Council, on Tuesday.

He won with 122 votes, nearly double the number of votes the first runner up received, according to a news release from the Teslin Tlingit Council (TTC).

Morris will replace incumbent Chief Richard Sidney.

Morris was chief of the First Nation from 2000 to 2008, and has also represented Yukon at the Assembly of First Nations.

Morris has previously said a big priority for him will be strengthening governance within the First Nation, and ensuring that citizens' needs are met.

Four people ran for the position.

Alex Oakley was elected as deputy chief. He bested the only other candidate for the position by 101 votes.

For many years, citizens of the First Nation were unable to vote directly for their chief. Instead, the chief was selected by elders and the general council, which represents TTC's five clans.

Voter turnout was about 48 per cent, and there were 608 eligible voters.