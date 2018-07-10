Skip to Main Content
N.W.T. coroner identifies man killed in Inuvik workplace incident

Eric Grant was the 35-year-old man killed in a workplace death in Inuvik over the weekend. He was from Whitehorse.

Eric Grant was from Whitehorse; his body has been sent to Edmonton for a post mortem examination

Cathy Menard, the N.W.T.'s chief coroner, has identified the man killed at a job site in Inuvik on Saturday as Eric Grant, of Whitehorse. (Mitch Wiles/CBC)

The 35-year-old man killed in a workplace death in Inuvik over the weekend has been identified as Eric Grant, from Whitehorse.

Grant's identity was confirmed by N.W.T. chief coroner Cathy Menard.

She said Grant's body has been sent to Edmonton for a post-mortem examination.

RCMP were called to the work site on Saturday in Inuvik. Neither Menard or the RCMP will confirm what business Grant was working for at the time.

The RCMP previously said the death was not considered suspicious. The Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission is also investigating.

