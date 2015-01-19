Parole granted for former priest who sexually abused children in Igloolik, Nunavut

A former Catholic priest who sexually abused children and adults in Igloolik, Nunavut, has been granted parole.

In 2015, Eric Dejaeger, now 75, was sentenced to 19 years in prison after being convicted of 32 counts of sexual abuse. Because he spent time in custody before his trial, he had 11 years left to serve.

As first reported by APTN, the Parole Board of Canada approved his parole May 19.

Among several conditions, the parole board imposed a residency requirement that means Dejaeger will have to return to a designated facility every night, though the written decision redacts the location. He is not allowed around children, cannot have contact with his victims, and must follow a treatment plan and report all relationships and friendships with women.

The parole board wrote that without the residency requirement — which Dejaeger objected to — his release plan "is not viable and does not mitigate [his] undue risk." Dejaeger had asked instead to live with the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, but that residence is across from a park and occasionally has guests who bring their children for overnight stays.

The parole board cited a 2018 psychological risk assessment that found Dejaeger was at moderate risk to reoffend sexually, and low to moderate risk to reoffend generally.

The board wrote that Dejaeger has "made limited measurable and observable gains in addressing [his] risk" but continues to deny responsibility for many of his crimes.

As for requiring him to return to the designated facility each night, the parole board said that was due to several factors, including the fact Dejaeger once fled the country while on bail and needs a high level of supervision.

The crimes Dejaeger was sentenced for in 2015 date back to his time as a priest in Igloolik between 1978 and 1982. He fled to Belgium from Canada in 2002 despite a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest, but was expelled from Belgium in 2011 and sent back to Canada.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to eight sex-related charges, and, after a trial, was found guilty of 24 more offences ranging from indecent assault to sexual assault and bestiality.

Later in 2015, he was also convicted of sexually abusing children in Alberta.

He was also convicted in 1990 for sexually assaulting children in Baker Lake.