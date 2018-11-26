Court of appeal upholds ex-priest Eric Dejaeger's conviction in sex-abuse case

The Nunavut Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal from ex-priest Eric Dejaeger of conviction on 24 counts related to the sexual abuse of Inuit youth and one adult woman during his time with the Roman Catholic mission in Igloolik more than 40 years ago.

In 2015, Dejaeger was sentenced for 32 counts out of the 80 he was charged with. He pleaded guilty to eight counts, and not guilty to 24. He was sentenced to 19 years, but with time served that number was pared down to eight.

Dejaeger's conviction included three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, 10 counts of indecent assault on a female, five counts of indecent assault on a male, three counts of buggery on a male, one count of bestiality, one count of sexual assault on a female and one count of unlawful confinement.

Dejaeger argued Nunavut Judge Robert Kilpatrick erred in three areas related to what evidence was accepted and how that evidence was applied. His appeal was heard on Sept. 25.

In a six-page Nunavut Court of Appeals decision dated Nov. 22, three judges dismissed the appeal, finding "the trial judge carefully considered the evidence in the context of each of the 80 counts before him and that his reasons are clear, comprehensible and sufficient."

The 71-year-old was eligible to apply for parole as of Sept. 30.