Former priest faces fresh sex assault charges in Nunavut

A former priest, who was previously convicted on dozens of sex abuse charges in Nunavut and Alberta, has been arrested again and will be sent to Iqaluit to face further sexual assault charges.

Eric Dejaeger is now facing eight counts of historical sexual assault in Nunavut, stemming from investigations conducted between 2011 and 2015, according to Nunavut RCMP.

In 2015, the former Oblate priest was convicted of 32 counts of sexually abusing people in Igloolik, Nunavut, many of them children. Later that same year, he was convicted of sexually abusing children in Alberta in the 1970s.

In May 2022, he was released from prison in Kingston, Ont. On Wednesday, Kingston police arrested Dejaeger again.

Dejaeger, who was born in Belgium, became a Canadian citizen in 1977 and went to the territory as an Oblate priest.

Before his trial for the Igloolik crimes, Dejaeger had served part of a five-year sentence for sex charges stemming from a posting in Baker Lake between 1982 and 1989.