Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Environment Canada issues heat warning for Beaufort Delta, Sahtú

Environment Canada is issuing a heat warning for the Beaufort Delta and Sahtú as temperatures are expected to reach 29 C. 

The territorial government is warning of the higher risk of heat stroke due to the higher temperatures

Luke Carroll · CBC News ·
A heat warning was issued for communities in the Sahtú and Beaufort Delta, including Inuvik. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Beaufort Delta and Sahtú as temperatures there are expected to reach 29 C. 

The warning was issued for Aklavik, Fort Good Hope, Inuvik, Norman Wells, Tulita, Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic.

"Exposure to extreme heat can result in heat-related illnesses including heat stroke," a news release from the N.W.T. government reads. 

Residents in the those communities are being advised to wear loose fitting clothing, stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the days.

Residents and service providers are also encouraged to check in with those who are at higher risk of heat illness, like the elderly and homeless, at least twice a day. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Luke Carroll

Luke Carroll is a journalist with CBC North who has worked in both print and radio in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario. Luke is originally from Brockville, Ont., and moved to Yellowknife in May 2020. He can be reached at luke.carroll@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    now