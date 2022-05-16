Flooding disrupts highway into N.W.T.

Highway 1 between Enterprise, N.W.T., and the Alberta border is open again after flooding forced it to close on the weekend.

A road advisory Monday morning notes the road is reduced to single-lane traffic and there is traffic control on site.

The initial road closure came Sunday morning, according to an alert from the N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure. Video posted to Facebook showed water pouring over the road and into the ditch on the other side.

The road was closed in two spots due to high water — from the border to Enterprise, and from the junction of Highway 3 to kilometre 238 (where the access road to Sambaa K'e is).

Sambaa K'e itself experienced a flash flood Sunday afternoon, though community members say waters have since receded.

On Sunday, the access road from Highway 1 to Kakisa also reopened. That road had been closed since May 13 due to high water levels.