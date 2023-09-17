Enterprise, N.W.T., sets a potential return date of Sept. 22

Damaged but not destroyed by the wildfire that tore through the South Slave region of the N.W.T. last month, the Hamlet of Enterprise says residents could potentially come home Friday, Sept. 22, if power is online for all remaining structures.

In an update Saturday, the hamlet said the return date also depends on hot spots being dealt with in the community's core. Councillors will meet Wednesday to review the re-entry date and confirm whether it will go ahead Friday.

"For those who have lost their homes and belongings, we are working on a recovery plan, including long-term temporary accommodations as well as hazard removal and clean-up," the hamlet wrote.

The community's local state of emergency, which allows it to access emergency funding, has been extended to Sept. 22 and will stay in place after the evacuation order has lifted, if necessary.

The hamlet's re-entry plan calls for essential services to come back first, as they have in other communities. Insurance adjusters are already in the community assessing the damage, and the hamlet says the territorial government has contracted people to do an environmental assessment as well.

Some utilities and services are already back online. Power has been restored, as well as phone and internet service. Roads are in good shape and the landfill sustained only minor damage.

However, the hamlet's public works garage was destroyed and staff need to come up with a plan for the equipment before winter hits.