Enterprise, N.W.T., residents elect new mayor

Sandra McMaster takes the helm from Michael St. Amour

Sign reads 'welcome to Enterprise gateway to the N.W.T."
The sign welcoming people to the hamlet of Enterprise, N.W.T. The community has a new mayor after an election was held on Tuesday. (Natalie Pressman/CBC)

Enterprise, N.W.T., has elected a new mayor.

Fifty-four of 64 eligible voters in Enterprise cast ballots Tuesday to elect a new hamlet council — a voter turnout of 84 per cent.

Sandra McMaster won the mayor's seat with 29 votes to incumbent Michael St. Amour's 25 votes.

St. Amour had led the community through a devastating period last summer, when much of the hamlet burned in a wildfire. McMaster was deputy mayor at the time

Tuesday's election also saw Barbara Hart (34 votes), Malcolm MacPhail (32 votes), Michael Zak Kimble (23 votes) and Charles Sutherland (21 votes) elected as councillors.

