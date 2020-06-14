Helicopter and crews respond to suspected human-caused fire in Sahtu region

The N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) says it is responding to a suspected human-caused fire in the Sahtu region.

The fire was reported on Sunday approximately 40 kilometres east of Norman Wells on the south island of Kelly Lake, according to the department's website.

This suspected human-caused fire is being responded to with a helicopter and crews.

The fire danger in the region is listed as high to extreme, and ENR is asking people who are using the lake to avoid areas of fire activity.

An ENR spokesperson told CBC they could not provide any further details at this time.

Four other fires have been reported in the territory this season, all of them were suspected to have been caused by human activity as well.

The department is asking that people fully put out their campfires, and avoid putting discarding anything flammable before making sure they are out.

To report a wildfire in the territory, call 1-877- 698-3473.