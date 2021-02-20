The N.W.T. Environment department says its officers are investigating after garbage and the remains of a campsite were left off the Tibbitt to Contwoyto ice road near MacKay Lake, north of Yellowknife.

Garbage and pelts were among the items left behind and officers with Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) are investigating it as a potential violation of the Environmental Protection Act.

"Maintaining the health of our environment is everyone's responsibility," wrote a departmental spokesperson in an email.

"We are asking the public to be respectful of the land and be mindful of the safety of anyone using the winter road."

The garbage and debris was left behind on the Tibbitt to Contwoyto ice road near MacKay Lake. (CBC)

The department asks people to report any "unsightly human activity" on the land or any wildlife infractions to ENR by calling 1-867-767-9055 or 867-873-7181 in the North Slave Region.