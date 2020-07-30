Grizzly bear spotted in Inuvik, residents warned to beware

Inuvik, N.W.T., residents should beware of an injured grizzly bear that has been spotted roaming around the community this week.

A resident last spotted the bear near Rocky's Plumbing & Heating, at the north end of the community, at about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a post an Inuvik resident made on Facebook.

Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) spokesperson Joslyn Oosenbrug confirmed the bear has been spotted near the business between Monday and Wednesday.

The grizzly has been reported five times since July 23, she said in an email.

It has been seen near the landfill, the cemetery and the residential area of Airport Road.

ENR had issued a public notice on Tuesday evening about the injured bear, warning Inuvik residents to be careful.

The notice from the department said the dark-coloured grizzly bear appeared to be limping with an injured left front paw.

"Wounded bears can behave unpredictably and may pose a threat to public safety," the department said in its notice.

Oosenbrug said ENR has set a live trap and is monitoring the area where the bear was last spotted.

Anyone who spots the animal is asked to contact ENR's 24/7 wildlife emergency line at 1-867-678-0289.