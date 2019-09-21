RCMP investigate after man reports he was shot in the arm by ENR officer

RCMP in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., are investigating after a man reported he was shot in the arm by an ENR officer on Friday.

According to a news release, the ENR officer had discharged his firearm in response to a bear's aggressive behaviour.

"Shortly thereafter, a man reported he had been injured as a result of the discharge," states the release.

RCMP say they had already been called in to provide assistance to the ENR officer in his efforts to track the bear.

The man has been transported to Yellowknife for medical treatment. RCMP say his injury is non-life-threatening.

The bear was eventually located and destroyed, according to the release.