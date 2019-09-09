N.W.T. RCMP investigate after man reports he was shot by ENR officer
An N.W.T. Environment and Natural Resources officer in Fort Simpson had discharged his firearm in response to a bear's aggressive behaviour.
RCMP in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., are investigating after a man reported he was shot by an Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) officer on Friday.
According to a news release, the ENR officer had discharged his firearm in response to a bear's aggressive behaviour.
"Shortly thereafter, a man reported he had been injured as a result of the discharge," states the release.
RCMP say they had already been called in to provide assistance to the ENR officer in his efforts to track the bear.
The man has been transported to Yellowknife for medical treatment. RCMP say his injury is non-life-threatening.
The bear was eventually located and destroyed, according to the release.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story stated that the man was shot in the arm. In fact, CBC has not confirmed where the man was shot.Sep 23, 2019 10:03 AM CT