N.W.T. gov't to address its 'enhanced enforcement approach' for COVID-19 protocols

The Northwest Territories government plans to give details about how it's enhancing its enforcement of social protocols and responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including legally binding orders and recommendations from the territory's chief public health officer.

Premier Caroline Cochrane, Health Minister Diane Thom and chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola are expected to each provide a statement during a phone and video media conference starting at 2:30 p.m. MT Wednesday.

Leaders in some small communities say the territorial government has not been doing enough to not only make sure people self-isolate for 14 days when returning to the territory, but that they don't hold any social gatherings as well.

In Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., Mayor Erwin Elias says a number of people are partying outside and not keeping their physical distance.

Hamlet officials in Tuktoyaktuk established a checkstop Tuesday to make sure people from outside the community stay away and don't possibly spread the novel coronavirus.

But at a news conference Tuesday, Cochrane asked communities not to set up checkstops, saying such actions would not stop the spread of COVID-19 and could possibly put more people at risk.

In Hay River, N.W.T., Mayor Kandis Jameson says "something needs to change." She feels the territorial government isn't doing enough to enforce its rules, including its self-isolation order.

Town council has hired a bylaw officer that will patrol the streets at different times of day to gather information on people's mandatory self-isolation, as well as who isn't complying with Kandola's recommendations.