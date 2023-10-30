Justin Lemphers is the new Yukon Employees' Union (YEU) president.

After an election on Sunday, Lemphers was voted into the role along with Lisa Vollans-Leduc as the union's vice-president and Julie Ann Abel as vice-president of communities.



Members of the Yukon's largest public sector union met in Whitehorse to discuss issues of the day and determine who will speak for the territory's unionized workers over the next three years.

"I'm really happy to be working with a really competent and diverse crew of people and I think that our union's going to be in amazing shape," said Lemphers, who replaces long-time union president Steve Geick.

Lemphers is no stranger to leadership. For the past three years, he has acted as the organization's vice-president. But he says there's a lot that has changed with this past weekend's election.

"This is the first time that the three electeds for YEU are not the status quo straight white male," he said.

"We have equity representation on leadership, where every single position is actually occupied by someone who is of an equity-seeking group, and that's a really important progressive step for our union."

The triennial convention was held at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre, and marked the 10th meeting since the organization was formed. Lemphers said the gathering comes as labour movements in the Yukon and across Canada are gaining momentum.

"We're coming off the heels of what the media was calling 'hot labour summer' because we saw so much mobilizing and organizing and the creation of new locals and unions," he said.

"Certainly the public awareness of the value of a union has risen dramatically, and we've had some great results from bargaining here in the Yukon."

In June, the YEU ratified a new deal with the territorial government which resulted in significant salary increases for territorial government workers, along with protection for severance pay.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm in this room and I'm excited to carry that forward," said Vollans-Leduc, the union's new vice-president, at the weekend meeting.