Union VP alleges former Yukon premier assaulted him on the picket line

The vice president of the Yukon Employees' Union says he wants charges pressed against former Yukon premier Dennis Fentie.

Paul Johnston alleges Fentie grabbed him by the shoulder and yelled at him on Thursday morning. He says he gave a statement to police about the incident.

About 20 striking workers at Many Rivers Counselling & Support Services have been playing music and encouraging people driving by their picket line to honk their horns.

Workers with Many Rivers Counselling went on strike Nov. 2. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Fentie lives in a condo across the street from the office on Fourth Avenue.

Fentie wouldn't confirm the allegations to CBC News, but said he'd let the police do their work.

"Go talk to first bylaw, talk to the RCMP about all the complaints, talk to the people or the businesses here in the condo and other residents and you will get the facts," he said.

Whitehorse RCMP say they are investigating the allegations.

In a separate incident, police say they are also investigating a driver who allegedly swerved at the picket line on Thursday. Johnston said he gave a statement to police about the truck incident, and provided a licence plate.

Johnston told the CBC on Thursday that the picketing workers turned their music down after receiving two complaints from nearby residents. He said they hadn't received any complaints through city bylaw or the RCMP.

Unionized employees at Many Rivers offices across the Yukon went on strike Nov. 2 over issues including the length of their contract, and pay.