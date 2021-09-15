1 employee dead after helicopter accident at Nunavut's Hope Bay mine

An incident at the Hope Bay gold mine site in Nunavut has left one employee dead, police say.

On Tuesday around 5 p.m., Cambridge Bay RCMP received a call from one of the mine's safety officers who reported a helicopter accident, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning.

The safety officer said the helicopter has rolled on landing and killed one male employee who was on the ground at the time.

The Hope Bay mine is about 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police said they're investigating alongside the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the Office of the Chief Coroner.