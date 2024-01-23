Emergency workers responding to 'aviation incident' in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

A Hercules aircraft has been seen flying over Fort Smith, N.W.T., and crews have been seen parachuting from the plane to the site of what the Town of Fort Smith has called an "aviation incident."

In a post to the town's official Facebook page at around 9:40 a.m. MT, officials wrote, "Please be advised that an aviation incident occurred this morning. This is a new situation, and the Town of Fort Smith is preparing to respond and provide support in any way."

It isn't clear yet what happened to the plane.

Two parachuters seen dropping from a Hercules aircraft over Fort Smith, N.W.T., as emergency crews respond to what the town is calling an "aviation incident." (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

The town asked residents to stay away from the area "to allow emergency response experts the ability to respond accordingly."

Fire trucks, police cars and ambulances could all be seen at the airport with lights flashing.

Fire and police crews are not permitting people to enter.

More to come.