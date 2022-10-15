Emergency vehicles close section of School Draw

Several emergency vehicles closed off a section of School Draw, by 45th Street, on Saturday at around 12:30 p.m.

Two fire trucks, an ambulance as well as peace officers were on scene for traffic control.

A hose connected to a fire hydrant ran down 45th Street toward Yellowknife Bay.

No emergency officials were available to comment at the scene and CBC News reached out to the City of Yellowknife for details, but no response was provided immediately.