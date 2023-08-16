Preparing for emergencies and packing the essentials you may need — in Yellowknife and elsewhere

Low on data or power? Read a low-bandwidth version of this story here. For more stories, see our CBC North news website.

Wildfires have left thousands of people in the Northwest Territories scrambling to flee danger in recent days, giving them little time to prepare for their escape.

Officials said late Wednesday that an evacuation order has been issued for residents of Yellowknife. The evacuation would involve a "phased approach," with people from areas of the city already under alert (Kam Lake, Grace Lake, Engle industrial area) heading out Wednesday night as soon as possible, alongside people in Dettah and those along the Ingraham Trail.

Other residents of Yellowknife and Ndilǫ should leave by noon Friday.

Officials said there is time to evacuate the city of Yellowknife safely.

WATCH | Emergency experts discuss what you need if you're told to evacuate: How to get your 72-hour grab bag ready in case of an emergency Duration 4:46 This summer is shaping up to be Canada's worst forest fire season ever, and already communities across Canada have been told to evacuate to safety. CBC News spoke with emergency experts in Thunder Bay who explain what you need to have ready if you're told to evacuate.

Earlier in the day, Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty told CBC Radio's The Trailbreaker that people living and working in areas under an evacuation alert should have a plan in place where they can meet up with their family members — in addition to key supplies ready for use during an evacuation.

Here's a look at what territorial officials had advised people to have ready to go, ahead of the evacuation order being issued late Wednesday.

Food, water, the essentials

Authorities stress having enough supplies to take care of all family members for three days — or more for people living in more remote areas.

The Northwest Territories' Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) website has a list of what to include in an emergency kit — items that are relevant for the current wildfire-related emergency, or others in future.

LISTEN | Being prepared in Yellowknife: The Trailbreaker 22:50 The Third Hour of the Trailbreaker Special Show Covering the Wildfires Across the Territory. The Third Hour of the Trailbreaker Special Show Covering the Wildfires Across the Territory with Hilary Bird.

These needed items include three days' worth of food and water for each family member; all relevant medications and eyeglasses; a first-aid kit; a flashlight; cellphones or other communication devices and their related chargers; as well as seasonally appropriate clothing and footwear for everyone fleeing a situation. A wind-up radio, or one that is battery-powered, is also recommended.

The MACA website says cash, credit cards and car keys also belong in this kit, as do garbage bags, moist towelettes and sanitation supplies.

Jennifer Young, the director of corporate affairs for MACA, said earlier Wednesday that in terms of water, it's suggested that people have two litres of water per person for each of those three days of gathered supplies.

Young said the food provisions should be non-perishable and should include what's needed for pets, too.

Follow officials' instructions

Young discussed the steps people should take if they are leaving the area by car — a journey that could involve driving through very dangerous conditions, as some N.W.T. residents have already had to experience.

Young stressed it's important for residents to follow instructions from officials, and to not rush in their driving, as that may increase risks of further challenges during an evacuation.

"Many fatalities and injuries are caused by rushing away during the evacuations — especially if there is wildlife that are crossing the roads," she said.

Young said it's best to have a full tank of gas before departure, if that's possible. On Wednesday evening, Shane Thompson, the territorial Minister of Environment and Climate Change and also the Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, said gas will be available along the highway, as will tow trucks.

Thompson also said buses and planes will be available to those who need assistance to leave. Officials said that would include civilian and military aircraft, though few details were immediately available on Wednesday evening.

For those driving, Young said that vehicles should have their windows rolled up and their vents closed "so that dirty air from the outside doesn't filter in."

She said drivers should also have their headlights on to ensure maximum visibility on the road.

Young emphasized that highway staff will escort people through open sections of highway that have low visibility due to wildfire smoke.

The territorial government has provided the following information for residents: