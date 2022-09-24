Emergency crews respond to house fire in downtown Yellowknife

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in downtown Yellowknife on Saturday afternoon.

Holly Knutson lives directly next to the house on fire. She said she called emergency services around 12:31 p.m. and firefighters showed up within two minutes.

Knutson said she was in the middle of baking on Saturday afternoon.

"And then I looked out my window and there was smoke," she said.

Police had the street closed to vehicle traffic and ambulances were on the scene.

Firefighters had a crane set up on one of the trucks and water from the hoses could be seen flowing into storm drains on 52nd Ave.

Holly Knutsen lives next to the house that caught fire. She reported it after seeing smoke from her window. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Knutson said she had to vacate her condo as firefighters responded to the scene.

She said she saw two people leave the house that was on fire, but no one appeared to have been taken in the ambulance.

"They just like casually walked out like there was no fire," Knutson said.

CBC News reached out to the city for the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.