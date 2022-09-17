Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Emergency crews respond to fire in Ndilǫ Saturday afternoon

Smoke from a fire in Ndilǫ could be seen from downtown Yellowknife on Saturday afternoon. 

Multiple fire trucks were at the scene along with an ambulance

Luke Carroll · CBC News ·
Multiple emergency crews responded to a fire in Ndilǫ that could be seen in downtown Yellowknife Saturday afternoon. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Turner Road was blocked off by municipal enforcement at around 3:45 p.m. and fire trucks and ambulance were on the scene. 

Several onlookers were gathered on the blocked off street to watch the crews. 

CBC News has reached out to the municipality for details. 

More to come... 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Luke Carroll

Reporter

Luke Carroll is a journalist with CBC News in Yellowknife who has previously worked in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario. Luke is originally from Brockville, Ont., and moved to Yellowknife in May 2020. He can be reached at luke.carroll@cbc.ca.

