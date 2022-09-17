Emergency crews respond to fire in Ndilǫ Saturday afternoon
Smoke from a fire in Ndilǫ could be seen from downtown Yellowknife on Saturday afternoon.
Multiple fire trucks were at the scene along with an ambulance
Turner Road was blocked off by municipal enforcement at around 3:45 p.m. and fire trucks and ambulance were on the scene.
Several onlookers were gathered on the blocked off street to watch the crews.
CBC News has reached out to the municipality for details.
More to come...