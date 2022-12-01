Remembering Emerence Cardinal, renowned Dene language keeper and teacher

Emerence Cardinal, a "master speaker" of Tetsǫ́t'ıné and co-author of a dictionary of the language, has died. She was 79 years old.

Her son, Steven Nitah, told the CBC's Loren McGinnis that he'll remember his mother for "her gracefulness and her strength."

Others will know her as a teacher.

Cardinal was born in the Łutselk'e area on Oct. 18, 1943, Nitah said, "the time when people truly lived on the land."

Her father died of tuberculosis when she was 10. On his deathbed, Nitah said his grandfather asked his grandmother to promise Cardinal wouldn't "suffer undue stress in life."

She went on to get a degree in education, and worked as a teacher in Lutselk'e, Fort Smith, Fort Resolution and Fort Providence before joining the Northwest Territories government as a language specialist.

Cardinal with Alex Jaker at work on the Tetsǫ́t'iné Dictionary they published with Dora Cardinal. (Submitted by Alex Jaker)

Decades ago, Cardinal was in a terrible vehicle accident while travelling between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution, Nitah said. The accident left the upper right part of her body paralyzed, and caused lasting damage.

"Her nerve endings went dead so she was in constant pain for the last … years of her life," Nitah said.

As a result, Cardinal stopped teaching and began to focus on the dictionary.

'A lifetime of work'

Tetsǫ́t'ıné is a dialect of Dëne Sųłıné, or Chipewyan, spoke by Dene in Łutselk'e and Fort Resolution, as well as by the Yellowknives Dene.

"There was a lifetime of work and she wanted to leave something behind for her grandchildren and for the future," Nitah said.

Alex Jaker, a linguist who specializes in Dene languages, work with Cardinal for over 10 years, on the dictionary as well as a book of Tetsǫ́t'ıné verb grammar.

"Working with Emerence was a gradual process of learning together," he wrote in a statement to family.

"At no point did she ever come out and say, 'No no, you've got it all wrong,'" Jaker wrote. "Rather, she let me figure things out on my own; gradually I would realize that certain things I assumed didn't fit the data, and so gradually I would change my ideas.

Cardinal in an undated family photo. (Submitted by Steven Nitah)

"I think that was a Dene way of teaching."

The word "Tetsǫ́t'ıné" itself came from Cardinal, Jaker wrote, who said it was the traditional name for her people.

The pair also worked on smaller projects, like transcribing elders' stories, and making a hymn book for the Dettah church.

While surprised and saddened by Cardinal's death, Jaker wrote that one thing he doesn't feel is any regrets about her life, and life's work.

"I think she contributed way more than any one person could be expected to contribute."

'Her language survived'

Nitah attributes some of this drive to the fact that his mother, like many of her generation, was a residential school survivor.

"Language was one of the targeted areas of assimilation," he said. "And, well, her language survived."

Nitah also remembers his mother as a very kind person, who was easy to laugh and be around.

"She used the traditional method of teaching. You know, let people learn from observation, let them make mistakes."

But he also recalled his mother's battle with constant pain, and the example she set in the way she coped.

"Pain was a constant part of her life and the way she used her inner strength and grace to approach her dealing with that pain is something that … I encourage her grandchildren to adopt in life," he said.

"She just did it so gracefully and she did it without complaint and right to the end. So I think that's what I'd like to remember most about her is her gracefulness and her strength."