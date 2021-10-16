Murder charge laid in death of The Grizzlies actor Emerald MacDonald

A first-degree murder charge has been laid in the death of an actress known for her role in the award-winning movie The Grizzlies.

Emerald MacDonald's body was found at a cabin outside the hamlet of Kugluktuk, Nunavut, on May 3, according to Nunavut RCMP.

She had been seen last in the hamlet on April 30, buying supplies to go to her family's cabin for the weekend, police had said earlier in their investigation.

She then travelled by snowmobile to the cabin on Inutkoakakvik Island (Old Man Island).

In a news release Saturday, police said they arrested Scott Hala on Friday and charged him with the first-degree murder in MacDonald's death, as well as the attempted murder of another person.

Hala is expected to appear in court on Nov. 23, RCMP said.

MacDonald became well known for her role in The Grizzlies, a 2018 film about a lacrosse team in Kugluktuk. The film was based on the true story of youth overcoming intergenerational trauma from residential schools, suicide and other struggles.

It was co-produced by MacDonald's sister, Stacey Aglok MacDonald.