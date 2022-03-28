Eight Nunavut elders at Embassy West care home in Ottawa test positive for COVID-19

Nunavut's government says it is monitoring the COVID-19 situation at the Embassy West senior living facility in Ottawa, after eight Nunavut elders living there tested positive for the virus.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Nunavut Health Minister John Main said the facility has limited visitors, increased screening and testing of staff and clients, and isolated clients.

He said the cases are contained to one floor, and staff are doing daily wellness checks.

"At this time I am confident Embassy West Senior Living is doing everything it can to stop the spread of the virus and care for those who are sick," he wrote.

Main said there are Inuktitut interpreters at the facility to make sure elders know what's happening, and said the facility has enough staff to handle the situation.

This is the second time this year an outbreak at the facility has affected elders from Nunavut.

In January, another eight elders from the territory were diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are roughly 40 Nunavut elders living at Embassy West.