Aklavik Ranger recognized for "exceptional service" for work with Junior Rangers

After 18 years with the Rangers, an Inuvialuit woman from Aklavik, N.W.T., has received the rare honour of being appointed into the Order of Military Merit.

Ella Archie is now one of five Rangers in active service to hold the honour.

"It means a lot to me because there are only a certain amount of those medals presented to the Canadian Rangers," she said.

The award recognizes exceptional service as a regular or reserve member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Archie is a Master Corporal with the Aklavik Canadian Ranger Patrol.

Master Cpl. Ella Archie (far left) shows junior rangers how to make friendship bracelets at the Junior Canadian Rangers. Pictured (left to right) are Ryan Aglukkaq of Gjoa Haven Nunavut, and Tommy Quvianaqtuliaq and Kevin Allooloo of Cape Dorset, Nunavut. (Harry Kern/Carmacks Yukon Canadian Ranger Patrol)

In a press release from the Canadian Armed Forces, Archie is described as an "indispensable leader and mentor" not only to the Aklavik Junior Rangers, but also throughout the 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group in the North.

She joined in 2004 because the patrol needed a female member to help escort Junior Rangers to events.

She said she enjoys being able to take youth out on the land.

"We have a lot of fun, and seeing them thrive through their young adulthood makes me feel happy and the Junior Rangers that I have met," she said. "I consider them like my kids, my extended kids."

All three of Archie's own children have also been involved in the Junior Rangers.

Her oldest son is now a Canadian Ranger and her youngest son has completed the paperwork to join.

Archie said working with the Rangers has given her opportunities to learn and travel.

She said made a lot of friends and had a lot of support and co-operation from the school and hamlet.

Archie's appointment was announced Jan. 26, but she'll be awarded a medal in person by Governor General Mary Simon at a formal investiture ceremony at Rideau Hall. The date for that event hasn't been announced yet.






