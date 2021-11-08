Inuvik school closed after 11 in community test positive for COVID-19

Public health officials in the N.W.T. have ordered an elementary school in Inuvik to close, and all extracurricular activities for youth under 12 to stop after 11 people — nine of which are school-aged children — tested positive for COVID-19 in the town.

East Three Elementary School is being closed for ten days, starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to an update from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

All of the school's staff and students are now required to isolate, regardless of vaccination status, said the OCPHO. They must be tested on the tenth day of their isolation period, and can return to school with an assessment card, said public health.

This comes a day after public health declared an outbreak at the school, saying there were six cases and that four different classes had been exposed to the virus last week.

Anyone who lives with someone who has tested positive or who is symptomatic is also being told to isolate, regardless of vaccination status, until they're tested for the virus.

The OCPHO said public health was in the process of carrying out contact tracing, and that individuals are being provided with COVID-19 testing and guidance on isolation. All students and staff at East Three Elementary School are considered close contacts, said the OCPHO.

"Public health will notify you if you are not a staff or student, but are considered a close contact for any other reason," reads the statement.

All people in Inuvik are being told to isolate and arrange for COVID-19 testing, if they develop symptoms of the virus.