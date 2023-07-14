RCMP school reading program in N.W.T. focuses on Indigenous, northern themes

An RCMP program is bringing officers into some N.W.T. classrooms to read aloud to students books written by Indigenous authors, or inspired by the North.

The N.W.T.'s South District RCMP, which serves places like Fort Smith, Fort Resolution and Hay River, will have mini book kits at each of its 11 districts. Once every three months, officers will take the books and go read them to elementary school children in the communities they serve. The program officially started in May 2023.

The stories focus on things such as cyberbullying, safety, and the legacy of residential schools.

Carman Dutz, an Alberta RCMP officer who started the program, said that the impact of residential schools is something that he's seen while policing. He says an RCMP uniform can be something which represents a negative experience for people.

"A big part of reconciliation is working with that environment… and building bridges and trust where we can help each other," he said.

He said the reading program is one part of building those bridges.

One of the books that will be read to children is David A. Robertson's When We Were Alone, which specifically looks at residential schools. In the book, a young girl ask her grandmother why she holds on to certain traditions, and her grandmother explains how those things were taken away from her in residential school, and that having an identity as an Indigenous person is a strength.

"Young people when they don't have an identity tend to harm themselves, or take their own lives," said Dutz.

"So if a story like this helps a young person be proud of who they are, and be strong in their identity… I think that's a win."

Dutz used to volunteer his own time and read to elementary school children when he worked in Nunavut.

He recalled how he would step into an elementary school in his RCMP uniform and students would sometimes assume there was going to be an arrest.

"I said, 'no, I'm here to read a story,'" he recalled.

He said it then wouldn't take long for the students to warm up to him.

"It absolutely makes a difference to me, to be seen as a member of the community, and not just a police officer going to arrest somebody," he said.

"Often times when I go out in an Indigenous community I'm only seen as the guy who picks up drunks ... our job is so much more than that."

According to Dutz, it's difficult to find books by Indigenous authors from the N.W.T. but it's still important to find that type of literature.

Jennifer Baerg Steyn and her husband Brad Steyn own the Yellowknife Book Cellar. All the books the RCMP are using for the reading program were bought from their store. (Submitted by Jennifer Baerg Steyn)

All of the books for the program were bought locally from the Yellowknife Book Cellar.

Jennifer Baerg Steyn, the owner of the store, helped out with the selection. She said historically the RCMP has had a fraught relationship with Indigenous communities, and she hopes that the program will be a step toward reconciliation.

She said that it's important for Indigenous children to see themselves in literature.

"They can see themselves in their stories, and know they are just as important as any other child represented," she said.