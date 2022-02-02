Eyeing infrastructure for electric vehicles, Yukon and federal governments commit $1.8M for chargers

The federal and Yukon governments are providing $1.8 million in incentives for Yukon businesses, First Nation governments and municipalities to install up to 200 chargers for electric vehicles across the territory.

The governments made the announcement Monday. The federal government will provide $1 million and the Yukon government $800,000 toward level-2 chargers, which can fully charge an average electric vehicle in about six to eight hours.

Yukon Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources John Streicker said businesses, including multi-unit residential building owners, will receive a rebate up to 75 per cent for installing level-2 chargers while First Nation governments and municipalities will be eligible for rebates up to 90 per cent.

"[The chargers] will encourage Yukon residents to transition to electric and zero-emission vehicles for their daily commutes," said Striecker, adding it will also promote the territory's transition to an electrified and decarbonized transportation industry.

He said the goal is to have many charging stations located across the territory so that the public can easily access them and charge their electric vehicles (EVs).

"It's about trying to make it positive for people who buy electric vehicles to have that ability to always get a little more charge," said Striecker.

129 registered EVs in Yukon

According to the Yukon government, there were 129 registered EVs in the territory as of Jan. 31, 2022.

In its strategy for climate change, energy and a green economy, the Yukon government set a goal of having at least 4,800 zero-emission vehicles registered in the territory by 2030 — meaning about one in eight vehicles would be zero-emission.

There are currently four level-2 chargers available for public use in the Yukon, and five level-3 chargers, which can charge electric vehicles in about half an hour.

The goal is to have all the new level-2 charging stations installed by March 2023.

Part of the energy transition plan

Streicker said businesses and First Nation and municipal governments who receive the funding will choose where the charging station will be built.

"They will pick someplace that's accessible for their community," Streicker said.

He said increasing the number of level-two charging stations in the Yukon promotes the territory's transition "to an electrified and decarbonised transportation industry."

Yukon MP Brendan Hanley said the chargers are part of the plan to make sure "all road-accessible communities in the Yukon can be accessed by EVs by 2027."

Hanley said the transportation sector accounts for almost a quarter of Canada's greenhouse gases. He said about three quarters of the emissions from the transportation sector come from passenger cars and trucks, and heavy duty vehicles.

"We must reduce emissions from those sources if we're to get to net zero by 2050," he said.

Last July, the federal government committed to the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 in the most recent climate targets it submitted to the UN under the Paris Agreement.

Hanley said the federal government's goal is to have only zero emission vehicles sold in Canada by 2035.