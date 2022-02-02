Elections NWT recommends signing up teenagers earlier to improve voter turnout

The Northwest Territories' chief electoral officer has new suggestions for how make it easier for residents, especially younger ones, to vote.

In a report on issues arising from the 2019 territorial election, tabled in the Legislative Assembly last week, Stephen Dunbar makes four recommendations.

One of them is to change elections rules to allow teenagers to add their names to a "Register of Future Electors." Their names could then be transferred to the registered voters list when they turn 18.

Dunbar also recommends that Elections NWT try out a "vote anywhere" model during advance polls in the next election. This would allow a voter to cast a ballot outside their home riding for a candidate in their home riding.

Dunbar said he was unavailable for an interview.

Kelvin Kotchilea was the youngest candidate in the 2021 Monfwi byelection. He also ran as the NDP's candidate in the 2019 federal election. (Submitted by Kelvin Kotchilea)

Registering future voters

In his report, Dunbar said the Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh byelection in February revealed that people who turned 18 after the 2019 territorial election were not on the voters list.

The report says that as of July 1 of last year, there were 1,659 adults between the ages of 18 and 20 in the N.W.T., but only 73 of them were registered to vote. Right now, no 18-year-olds are registered.

"This age group historically has had low turnout across the country," reads the report. "Creating a register is one step towards engaging with youth before they come of age to vote."

The report says eight Canadian jurisdictions, including Nunavut and Yukon, already register people ages 16 or 17 as future voters.

Dunbar recommends amending the Elections and Plebiscites Act to allow Elections NWT to create a "Register of Future Electors" for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Kelvin Kotchilea ran in both the 2021 Monfwi byelection, and for the NDP in the 2019 federal election.

At 30 during the campaign, Kotchilea was the youngest candidate in the Monfwi race. He backs efforts that will get young people to the polls.

Kotchilea said signing up future voters would help.

"I feel like it would definitely increase the voter turnout for young people because it makes you feel valid, heard, and you feel important when somebody else is going out of their way to acknowledge you as a voter," he said.

Kotchilea also believes that if more young people run for office, more young people will vote.

'Vote anywhere'

The report also explores ways in which people outside their home riding might cast a vote for a candidate inside their home riding.

It says that a voter who shows up at the wrong polling station in a community with more than one riding — like Yellowknife, Hay River or Inuvik — and who is turned away, may be discouraged from voting.

At the same time, allowing a voter to cast a ballot outside of their riding could affect timely vote counting, especially if that ballot has to be sent to a different community.

The report says B.C. is the only jurisdiction that allows voters to cast ballots for their home riding from anywhere in the province.

In N.W.T., residents can only vote outside their home ridings through an absentee ballot, or through special polls, like those set up at jails or remote work camps.

"To engage voters and get a better turnout, it would be key to allow easy accessibility, without having to vote in the polling stations," said Kotchilea.

In 2019, N.W.T. voters were able to cast ballots online. The report says 538 ballots were cast this way, amounting to about 4 per cent of the total votes in that election.

The 2021 Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh byelection was done without traditional, in-person polling places, because of COVID-19.

In that byelection, voting options varied by community , and depended upon whether the voter was in isolation. Residents could vote by mail, place their ballot in a designated drop box, or have their ballot picked up by an election worker.

The chief electoral officer recommends testing out a "vote anywhere" model during advance polls in the 2023 N.W.T. election. Under the recommended model, residents could vote at any returning officer's office ahead of election day.

The ballots would be treated like mail-in ballots, and sent to Elections NWT headquarters. After polls close on election day, an elections officer would tally the votes and send the totals to the appropriate returning officer.

An Elections NWT spokesperson said it's now up to the Legislative Assembly to decide whether to accept Dunbar's recommendations.