Ballots have been counted for hamlets elections held in communities across the Northwest Territories Monday.

Elections were scheduled to be held in 10 communities: Aklavik, Enterprise, Fort Liard, Fort McPherson, Fort Providence, Fort Resolution, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tuktoyaktuk, and Ulukhaktok, according to the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs' website.

While some communities saw a flood of candidates, others saw multiple acclamations, nullifying the need for elections in some cases. Due to varying lengths of terms, some councils had full elections and in some cases there was only an election for mayor or only an election for councillors.

Who won a vote

Aklavik

It was a tight race for mayor in Aklavik. Eugene Pascal surpassed his competitor, Andrew Charlie, by just one vote.

Four candidates were elected as councillors: Dorothy Erigaktoak, Edwin Greenland, Dave McLeod and William Storr.

Fort McPherson

Fort McPherson was not due for a mayoral election. Four candidates were elected as councillors: Priscilla Itsi, Michelle Peterson, Trevor Peterson and Kyla Ross.

Fort Providence

In Fort Providence Danny Beaulieu was elected mayor over Shirley Gargan by a margin of fewer than 20 votes.

Nine candidates ran for council. Louie Constant, Xavier Canadien, Loretta Landry and Linda Croft were elected.

Fort Resolution

In Fort Resolution, Patrick Simon was elected mayor over his competitor, Brandie Miersch, by a margin of just 7 votes.

It was a competitive race for Fort Resolution council with 13 candidates running for three spots.

Louis Balsillie, Jerry Sanderson and Diane Giroux were the successful candidates.

Tuktoyaktuk

Tuktoyaktuk re-elected mayor Erwin Elias over challenger Darlene Gruben by a margin of 17 votes. There were no council elections.

Ulukhaktok

The hamlet held an election for four councillors, with seven candidates. Thomas Harvey, Kimberly Joss, Laverna Klengenberg and Denise Okheena were elected.

Who was acclaimed

Enterprise

In Enterprise, Michael St Amour was acclaimed as mayor. Sandra McMaster and Barb Hart were acclaimed as councillors. There are still two vacant council seats in the community as not enough candidates ran.

Paulatuk

All councillor and mayoral candidates were acclaimed in Paulatuk. Michael Ruben will return as mayor. The four councillors acclaimed were Michael Green, Tony Green, Kelly Ruben and Millie Thrasher.

Fort Liard

Genevieve McLeod was acclaimed as mayor of Fort Liard. Julie Capot Blanc, Hillary Deneron, Eva Hope, Derwin Kotchea, Barbara McLeod and Greg Wilson were acclaimed as councillors.

Sachs Harbour

The hamlet of Sachs Harbour could not provide results by press time.

Attracting candidates 'a challenge'

Sara Brown, chief executive officer of Northwest Territories Association of Communities said finding enough candidates to run for office in small communities "has always been a challenge."

It's an under-appreciated and underfunded role, she said. In the Northwest Territories, only Yellowknife and Inuvik have a full-time mayor. The pay councillors receive varies between municipalities, and when you add up all the work councillors put in besides the main meetings, any pay they receive becomes smaller still, she said.

Sometimes a big issue or something more controversial encourages many candidates to run and we see a very competitive race, she said. Other than this, she hasn't been able to detect a pattern.

But, she said, funding municipalities well and compensating elected representatives fairly would likely attract more candidates in general.

That said, she noted that acclamations aren't necessarily a bad thing. They may mean the community is very happy with the work someone is doing and does not want to run against them.

However, seeing more candidates run makes for a more robust democratic process, she said.