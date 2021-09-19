Check out all of our election coverage in the N.W.T.

Still deciding who to vote for?

Here's a rundown of all the election coverage CBC North has done in the N.W.T. over the past couple of weeks.

Michael McLeod , the Liberal incumbent, was the first to announce his candidacy for the territory's next MP. He was followed by Kelvin Kotchilea for the NDP, Lea Mollison for the Conservative party, Roland Laufer for the Green party and Jane Groenewegen as an independent.

Here are profiles on four of them:

CBC News didn't profile Mollison, who has never been to the N.W.T. , who did not respond to CBC News' interview requests, and who has been absent throughout the campaign.

A University of Toronto professor of political science said while it's common for candidates to run in ridings they don't live in — it is "pretty uncommon" for a candidate to have never been to the area they're vying to represent.

Mollison's party, however, did release a platform that included a commitment to "close the infrastructure" gap in the North, and help pay for several projects — including a port in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

Each party shared what it had to say on the territory's housing crisis . That topic was also up for discussion during a forum on Friday night , where candidates also addressed the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, the economy and truth and reconciliation.

Business leaders , advocacy groups , and remote communities discussed what they want to see from their future representative in Ottawa.

In the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak in Yellowknife and other N.W.T. communities, CBC News spoke to Dene National Chief Norman Yakeleya and others who are upset that people in isolation will not be allowed to vote.

For those heading to the polls in the N.W.T., there are some changes to stations in Yellowknife.



