Cast a ballot, learn about Giant Mine: public info session on arsenic trioxide takes place on election night

An independent board meant to review the Giant Mine clean-up is holding an information session so people can learn more about long-term plans for the highly toxic arsenic trioxide buried underneath the mine site.

The session will be held on the same evening as the territorial election.

The Giant Mine Oversight Board's chair, David Livingstone, said the date for the meeting was set before wildfires led to the postponement of the election.

He said it took four months to set up and would be impossible to reschedule easily.

The meeting would allow people to learn more about the research, next steps and permanent solutions for the arsenic trioxide buried at Yellowknife's Giant Mine site.

Researchers from across Canada are coming to attend the meeting and their hotels and flights have already been booked.

"It would have been a major delay in holding that meeting had we postponed it because we would then have to go back to all the researchers and all the other folks, and organize another time when people could get together," said Livingstone, adding that probably wouldn't have happened until in the new year.

Other challenges he mentioned included researchers' time and commitment to travel, hotel availability and the cost of rescheduling.

Ken Froese, another board member, echoed the difficulties with finding a place to gather again.

"Meeting space in Yellowknife is a challenge in the best of times," he said.

Livingstone said people can go and vote and then attend the meeting as well.

"I think that people can, to be frank, walk and chew gum at the same time," he said.

He said the only possible conflict he could see is people being really anxious to see the results of the election, which they can do at the meeting as well.

"It's a very important meeting, but I don't think that simply holding it on the election night somehow diminishes that importance or likely will diminish the turnout."

Livingstone said the meeting will potentially also be livestreamed, and then later uploaded on their website for people to watch.

The meeting is set to take place at the Explorer Hotel at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14.