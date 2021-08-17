It's election day in Yellowknife, here's how to vote (if you haven't already)

It's officially election day for Yellowknife city council, and although it's being conducted by mail-in ballot, residents can still vote in-person.

If you haven't received or submitted your ballot yet, here's what you need to know.

The Yellowknife fieldhouse on Oct. 15, 2022. The multiplex gym is one of two voter assistance locations, where residents can vote in person. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Who can vote?

In order to vote, you need to be:

Over the age of 18

A resident of Yellowknife for at least a year.

A Canadian citizen.

Where and when to vote?

According to the city's website, two voter assistance locations will be open on voting day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.; one at the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre and another at the Multiplex gym.

Anyone who has not received a mail-in ballot or hasn't registered to vote can show up at either location.

Election workers will be available to provide assistance, the website says.

The deadline to submit ballots by mail has passed, but people with mail-in ballots can still drop them off on election day at either voter assistance location or at the Yellowknife city hall.

Any ballots that arrive at city hall after 7 p.m. will not be counted.

The Tree of Peace Friendship Centre Boardroom is one of two in-person voting locations for Yellowknife's municipal election. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

What to bring?

To vote in person, a valid ID that includes an address such as a driver's license or bank statement, is required.

Voters can also have someone they know swear a declaration as a way to prove they're eligible to vote.

There is also proxy voting, for those unable to vote by mail-in-ballot, or in-person.

This allows someone to vote for another person, but they must apply to the returning officer for a proxy form and provide photo identification. The deadline, however, for this option was Oct. 12.

Who's running?

Yellowknife's incumbent Mayor Rebecca Alty will serve a second term after being acclaimed when no one registered to run against her.

Sixteen candidates are running for eight spots on city council.

